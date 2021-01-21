Ravindra Jadeja Ruled out of England Series

-
Mumbai, 21/1: India’s star All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out of the home test series against England. Jadeja had dislocated his left thumb in the third test against Australia in Sydney. He underwent surgery in Australia itself. He will need at least six weeks to recover from the injury. Jadeja will travel to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehabilitation.
Ravindra Jadeja’s injury is a big setback for India as the Ashwin-Jadeja combo is lethal in Indian condition. Previously Jadeja was expected to be back for the last two test matches.
India is scheduled to play Four test matches, five t20Is, and three ODIs starting from February 5 in Chennai.
“He is out of Test series and he will take more than six weeks to recover completely. The selectors will take a call later, whether to include him in the team for the shorter formats,” A BCCI Official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.