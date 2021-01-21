ଅର୍କ କୁମାର OSOUର କୁଳପତି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ସମ୍ବଲପୁର,୨୧ ।୧: ପ୍ରଫେସର ଅର୍କ କୁମାର ଦାସ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିଲା ନୂଆ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି । ଓଡିଶା ମୁକ୍ତ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର କୁଳପତି ଭାବେ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଅର୍କ କୁମାର । ଅର୍କ କୁମାରଙ୍କୁ ୩ ବର୍ଷ ପାଇଁ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ପ୍ରଫେସର ଗଣେଶୀ ଲାଲ । ଏବେ ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ୟୁନିଭର୍ସିଟି ବିଜନେସ ଆଡମିନିଷ୍ଟ୍ରେସନ ପ୍ରଫେସର ଅଛନ୍ତି ଅର୍କ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
