After a comprehensive victory against SRH, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to continue their winning run. On the other hand, after a super over defeat, Kings XI Punjab will be looking to bounce back.

It will be interesting to see how Virat and AB will be facing young spinners. All eyes will be on Chris Gayle if he finds a place in playing XI

RCB skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and decides to bowl first.