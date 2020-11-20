Re-opening of schools in the hands of local authorities: Maharashtra Government.

Mumbai, 20/11: The School Education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad, on Friday, stated that the decision to re-open the schools lies in the hands of the local authorities. The authorities will assess the COVID-19 situation in their areas and will take the decision on the re-opening of schools. The State Government had earlier announced that the schools will reopen on November 23, 2020, for students of Class 9-12.

Ms. Gaikwad said that the authorities have to consider the health of the students and teaching staff in order to re-open the schools. She added that even if schools do not reopen, online classes will continue as per the schedule.

Maharashtra reported a single-day rise of 5,535 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which took its overall tally to 17,63,055, while the death of 154 patients pushed the fatality count to 46,356.