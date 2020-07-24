Realme 6i: New mid-budget King launched in India

Realme India has launched its new mid-budget smartphone Realme 6i. It is a rebadged version of Realme 6s. Realme 6i has a 90Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The display is 6.5-inches in size, has a Full-HD+ resolution. It is an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.05GHz.

The Realm 6i has two RAM and storage variants in India – the 4GB/4GB option costs Rs 12,999 and the 6GB/64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999. The Realme 6i comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colors with a faux glass finish at the back.