Realme C11 will be powered with MediaTek Helio G35

Realme is going to launch its entry-level smartphone Realme C11. According to reliable sources, it will be World’s first smartphone with MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

Realme Malaysia official Facebook page has shared a teaser image with a text saying “World’s First Helio G35 – Play More Smoothly”.

The expected price of Realme C11 is not known.