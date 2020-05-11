Realme Narzo 10 and 10A launched… Midrange Killer!

Realme India CEO Madhav Seth has launched new Realme series namely Realme Narzo. Realme India has launched Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10 A.The Realme Narzo 10 is driven by the Helio G80 chipset, with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage alongside, and built around a 6.5” screen with HD+ resolution. There is a single 16 MP camera in a waterdrop notch, while the back has four shooters, the main one packing a 48MP sensor.The Realme Narzo 10A is the more affordable solution with a Helio G70 chipset, coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, while the screen remains the same as the Narzo 10. The rear camera is a combination of a 12MP wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro snappers, while on the front we have a 5 MP f/2.4 cam. The battery is also 5,000 mAh, but this phone has a microUSB port and standard 10W charging rates.Realme will start selling Narzo 10 in That White and That Green on May 18 at noon local time for INR11,999 ($158/€146). The Narzo 10A, available in So Blue or So White, will cost INR8,499 ($112/€104) and will arrive for its first sale on May 22. Both devices can be purchased online at Flipkart or Realme’s own store.