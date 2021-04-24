COVID-19 Updates World 146,271,784 World Confirmed: 146,271,784 Active: 18,789,667 Recovered: 124,381,996 Death: 3,100,121

USA 32,735,704 USA Confirmed: 32,735,704 Active: 6,854,582 Recovered: 25,296,047 Death: 585,075

India 16,610,481 India Confirmed: 16,610,481 Active: 2,552,935 Recovered: 13,867,997 Death: 189,549

Brazil 14,238,110 Brazil Confirmed: 14,238,110 Active: 1,140,384 Recovered: 12,711,103 Death: 386,623

Russia 4,744,961 Russia Confirmed: 4,744,961 Active: 266,246 Recovered: 4,371,214 Death: 107,501

Turkey 4,550,820 Turkey Confirmed: 4,550,820 Active: 543,037 Recovered: 3,970,111 Death: 37,672

UK 4,401,109 UK Confirmed: 4,401,109 Active: 96,349 Recovered: 4,177,375 Death: 127,385

Italy 3,935,703 Italy Confirmed: 3,935,703 Active: 465,543 Recovered: 3,351,461 Death: 118,699

Germany 3,261,764 Germany Confirmed: 3,261,764 Active: 297,528 Recovered: 2,882,300 Death: 81,936

Pakistan 790,016 Pakistan Confirmed: 790,016 Active: 86,529 Recovered: 686,488 Death: 16,999

China 90,575 China Confirmed: 90,575 Active: 305 Recovered: 85,634 Death: 4,636

Corona Virus In India | 24 April 2021: The corona virus is taking its macular form day by day. The number of new patients is increasing very fast. More than three lakh patients are being found every day, then the number of people dying is also increasing now. The figures of the last three days are frightening. In the last three days, about 10 lakh new cases have been received, while over six thousand people have lost their lives. Not only this, the number of patients recovering is decreasing, now their number has also crossed 25 lakh. 773 in Maharashtra and 348 corona patients have died in Delhi.

According to Corona data obtained by the World Meter and Covid-19 India ORG till late Friday night, 3,45,147 new cases have been found in the last 24 hours and during this time 2621 people have lost their lives and 2,20,382 people have become infection free.

At the same time, this is the first time among the increasing figures of corona that more than two lakh corona patients have been cured in 24 hours and with this the total number of infected people has crossed one crore 66 lakh two thousand. Out of these, over one crore 38 lakh 63 thousand patients have been completely cured and 1,89,549 people have lost their lives. Currently, the number of active corona cases in India has increased to 25,43,914.

On Thursday, 3,32,730 new corona patients were found

For the first time on Thursday, 3,32,730 new corona cases were reported in one day and 2,263 people died, while on the same day, 3,15,802 new cases were found on Wednesday and 2,102 people lost their lives. 2,020 people died on Tuesday. In this way, more than 9.92 lakh cases of corona have increased in these three days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Record deaths in Maharashtra and Delhi

2621 people died on Friday in the country, out of which 773 were in Maharashtra and 348 in Delhi. Apart from this, 219 in Chhattisgarh, 196 in Uttar Pradesh, 190 in Karnataka, 142 in Gujarat, 78 in Tamil Nadu, 75 in Punjab, 74 in Madhya Pradesh, 64 in Rajasthan, 63 in Jharkhand, 60 in Haryana, 59 in Bengal and Bihar. 54 people have lost their lives.