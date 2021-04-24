CoronaVirus In India @ 24 April 2021: Corona records a record 3,45,147 new patients in 24 hours, 2,621 died

A record 3,45,147 new patients have been found in 24 hours of Corona, while 2,621 Corona patients have died, Delhi and Maharashtra have the highest number of deaths.

FeaturedTop Storiesଦେଶ
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Record deaths in Maharashtra and Delhi
Record deaths in Maharashtra and Delhi
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 146,271,784
    World
    Confirmed: 146,271,784
    Active: 18,789,667
    Recovered: 124,381,996
    Death: 3,100,121
  • USA 32,735,704
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,735,704
    Active: 6,854,582
    Recovered: 25,296,047
    Death: 585,075
  • India 16,610,481
    India
    Confirmed: 16,610,481
    Active: 2,552,935
    Recovered: 13,867,997
    Death: 189,549
  • Brazil 14,238,110
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,238,110
    Active: 1,140,384
    Recovered: 12,711,103
    Death: 386,623
  • Russia 4,744,961
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,744,961
    Active: 266,246
    Recovered: 4,371,214
    Death: 107,501
  • Turkey 4,550,820
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,550,820
    Active: 543,037
    Recovered: 3,970,111
    Death: 37,672
  • UK 4,401,109
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,401,109
    Active: 96,349
    Recovered: 4,177,375
    Death: 127,385
  • Italy 3,935,703
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,935,703
    Active: 465,543
    Recovered: 3,351,461
    Death: 118,699
  • Germany 3,261,764
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,261,764
    Active: 297,528
    Recovered: 2,882,300
    Death: 81,936
  • Pakistan 790,016
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 790,016
    Active: 86,529
    Recovered: 686,488
    Death: 16,999
  • China 90,575
    China
    Confirmed: 90,575
    Active: 305
    Recovered: 85,634
    Death: 4,636

Corona Virus In India | 24 April 2021: The corona virus is taking its macular form day by day. The number of new patients is increasing very fast. More than three lakh patients are being found every day, then the number of people dying is also increasing now. The figures of the last three days are frightening. In the last three days, about 10 lakh new cases have been received, while over six thousand people have lost their lives. Not only this, the number of patients recovering is decreasing, now their number has also crossed 25 lakh. 773 in Maharashtra and 348 corona patients have died in Delhi.

According to Corona data obtained by the World Meter and Covid-19 India ORG till late Friday night, 3,45,147 new cases have been found in the last 24 hours and during this time 2621 people have lost their lives and 2,20,382 people have become infection free.

At the same time, this is the first time among the increasing figures of corona that more than two lakh corona patients have been cured in 24 hours and with this the total number of infected people has crossed one crore 66 lakh two thousand. Out of these, over one crore 38 lakh 63 thousand patients have been completely cured and 1,89,549 people have lost their lives. Currently, the number of active corona cases in India has increased to 25,43,914.

On Thursday, 3,32,730 new corona patients were found

For the first time on Thursday, 3,32,730 new corona cases were reported in one day and 2,263 people died, while on the same day, 3,15,802 new cases were found on Wednesday and 2,102 people lost their lives. 2,020 people died on Tuesday. In this way, more than 9.92 lakh cases of corona have increased in these three days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Record deaths in Maharashtra and Delhi

2621 people died on Friday in the country, out of which 773 were in Maharashtra and 348 in Delhi. Apart from this, 219 in Chhattisgarh, 196 in Uttar Pradesh, 190 in Karnataka, 142 in Gujarat, 78 in Tamil Nadu, 75 in Punjab, 74 in Madhya Pradesh, 64 in Rajasthan, 63 in Jharkhand, 60 in Haryana, 59 in Bengal and Bihar. 54 people have lost their lives.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.