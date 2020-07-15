Reliance Jio to launch ” Made In India” 5G network

Reliance-Jio is going to enter the 5G segment in India. This information is announced by RIL’s chairman and managing director Mukesh D Ambani at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

Mukesh Ambani said while addressing the shareholders, investors, media and public“Today, I have great pride in announcing that Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India, using 100 percent homegrown technologies and solution”