Reliance Jio to launch ” Made In India” 5G network

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 64

Reliance-Jio is going to enter the 5G segment in India. This information is announced by RIL’s chairman and managing director Mukesh D Ambani at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

Mukesh Ambani said while addressing the shareholders, investors, media and public“Today, I have great pride in announcing that Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India, using 100 percent homegrown technologies  and solution”

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.