Republic Day Violence: No Questions raised when Cops were attacked, says Delhi Police Chief

New Delhi, 2/2: The images of multi-layered barricading, nails cemented to roads, and walls erected at farmers’ protest sites in Delhi have gone viral. The Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava said that no one raised questions when police were attacked during the January 26 clashes in the city.

While speaking to the media, he said, “I’m surprised that when tractors were used, the police was attacked, barricades were broken on January 26, no questions were raised.”

He added, “What did we do now? We’ve just strengthened barricading so that it’s not broken again.”

I'm surprised that when tractors were used, Police was attacked, barricades were broken on 26th no questions were raised. What did we do now? We've just strengthened barricading so that it's not broken again: Delhi Police Commissioner when asked about barricading at Delhi borders pic.twitter.com/FQkI1qZ75q — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

The Delhi Police has beefed up the security and strengthened barricades at the protest site after the January 26 attack.

Iron rods have been hooked between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters, agitating against the new farm laws. Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is blocked as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

At Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, there are multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot. Additionally, Drones have also been deployed to monitor the protesters.