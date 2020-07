Bihar MinisterMaheshwar Hazari has called the so-called girlfriend of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty a ” Supari killer, Vish Kanya”. This development came after Sushant’s father filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty.

Hazari also expressed his views on the suicide story and expressed that it is a murder and not a suicide.Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14,