The custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty arrested in the Drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been extended till 6 October. Now she will have to remain in jail till October 6 . Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the investigating agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case after questioning. His brother Shovik Chakraborty and some drug traffickers were also arrested. The judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik was ending today.