Rhea Chakraborty’s case against SSR’s sister Holds: Bombay High Court

Mumbai, 15/2: The Bombay High Court on Monday ruled that Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s case against one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh holds. Rhea had filed a case against Priyanka for allegedly getting him medication on false prescription. A similar case filed against his other sister, Mitu Singh was dismissed.

The cases were filed on complaints by Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is being investigated by multiple agencies after the family’s complaints of having a role in the death of the actor last June.