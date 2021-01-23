ବନ୍ଧୁକ ମୁନରେ ଲୁଟ୍

-
ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର,୨୩ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଖପ୍ରାପୋଲ ଥାନା ଶାନ୍ତିପୁର ଗାଁରେ ହୋଇଛି ସଶସ୍ତ୍ର ଡକାୟତି । ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ସହ ୧୭ ଭରି ସୁନା ଗହଣା ଲୁଟିନେଇଛନ୍ତି ୨୦ରୁ ୨୫ ଜଣ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତ । ଡକାୟତି ବେଳେ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତମାନେ ବୋମାମାଡ ବି କରିଥିବା ସୂଚନା ରହିଛି । ଲୁଟ ପରେ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତମାନେ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରୁ ଫେରାର୍ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ଏସପି ଛାନଭିନ୍ କରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ସାଇଣ୍ଟିଫିକ୍ ଟିମର ତଦନ୍ତ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।