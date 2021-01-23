ବନ୍ଧୁକ ମୁନରେ ଲୁଟ୍

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 98,832,409
    World
    Confirmed: 98,832,409
    Active: 25,671,321
    Recovered: 71,042,718
    Death: 2,118,370
  • USA 25,390,042
    USA
    Confirmed: 25,390,042
    Active: 9,743,146
    Recovered: 15,222,719
    Death: 424,177
  • India 10,640,544
    India
    Confirmed: 10,640,544
    Active: 186,485
    Recovered: 10,300,838
    Death: 153,221
  • Brazil 8,755,133
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,755,133
    Active: 945,063
    Recovered: 7,594,771
    Death: 215,299
  • Russia 3,698,273
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,698,273
    Active: 519,987
    Recovered: 3,109,315
    Death: 68,971
  • UK 3,583,907
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,583,907
    Active: 1,887,304
    Recovered: 1,600,622
    Death: 95,981
  • Italy 2,441,854
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,441,854
    Active: 502,053
    Recovered: 1,855,127
    Death: 84,674
  • Turkey 2,418,472
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,418,472
    Active: 97,633
    Recovered: 2,296,050
    Death: 24,789
  • Germany 2,125,261
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,125,261
    Active: 277,841
    Recovered: 1,795,400
    Death: 52,020
  • Pakistan 530,818
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 530,818
    Active: 35,063
    Recovered: 484,508
    Death: 11,247
  • China 88,911
    China
    Confirmed: 88,911
    Active: 1,750
    Recovered: 82,526
    Death: 4,635

ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର,୨୩ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଖପ୍ରାପୋଲ ଥାନା ଶାନ୍ତିପୁର ଗାଁରେ ହୋଇଛି ସଶସ୍ତ୍ର ଡକାୟତି । ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ସହ ୧୭ ଭରି ସୁନା ଗହଣା ଲୁଟିନେଇଛନ୍ତି ୨୦ରୁ ୨୫ ଜଣ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତ । ଡକାୟତି ବେଳେ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତମାନେ ବୋମାମାଡ ବି କରିଥିବା ସୂଚନା ରହିଛି । ଲୁଟ ପରେ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତମାନେ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରୁ ଫେରାର୍ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ଏସପି ଛାନଭିନ୍ କରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ସାଇଣ୍ଟିଫିକ୍ ଟିମର ତଦନ୍ତ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.