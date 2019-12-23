Rohit Sharma and Mohmmad Shami rested from Indian Team, Bumrah back into the squad

BCCI announced India’s squads for a 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and a 3-match ODI series against Australia scheduled to be held in January 2020 on Monday.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the 3 T20Is between January 5 and 10 while the 3-match ODI series against Australia will be played between January 14 and 19.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka along with Mohammed Shami.

Rohit Sharma has been playing all 3 formats of the game for India since World Cup 2019. The India star shone as an opener in Tests, reviving his career in the long. Shikhar Dhawan is back into the squad along with Pace spearhead Jashprit Bumrah. Sanju Samson was included in both the teams.

India T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

India ODI squad for Australia series: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.