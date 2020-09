In a high voltage match, Steven Smith led Rajasthan Royals will face KL Rahul led Kings XI Punjab. Rahul slammed the first century of IPL 2020 – off 62 balls – and broke three massive records during his epic knock. He surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest Indian batsman to get to 200 IPL run.

Smith won the toss and decided to bowl first.