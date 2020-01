Moradabad, 18/1: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat while addressing the large gathering of party workers of RSS in a four-day programme in Moradabad said RSS has no connection with politics. It only works for the benefit of 130 crores Indian. He also denied the claim of remote controlling BJP.

He said, “Elections mean nothing to us. We are working to maintain the values of the country for the last 60 years,”.