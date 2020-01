New Delhi, 18/1: Ahead of Delhi election, AAP sitting MLA Adarsh Shastri joins Congress. Adarsh Shastri was dropped from the candidates’ list of AAP. He won the Dwaraka seat with more than 59 percent of votes.

Adarsh Shastri was the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Adarsh Shastri joined the Congress in presence of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Subhash Chopra and senior Congress leader PC Chacko.