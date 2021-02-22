Rubina Dilaik wins Bigg Boss 14, says she still can’t believe!

Television Actress Rubina Dilaik has been declared as the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday. She defeated her co-contestant Rahul Vaidya to bag the trophy.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
big boss 14
Mumbai, 22/2: Television Actress Rubina Dilaik has been declared as the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday. She defeated her co-contestant Rahul Vaidya to bag the trophy. The actress said that she still can’t believe that she finally won the reality show and it was all because of the love and support of her fans.

Rubina was considered a toughest contestant from the beginning of the season. She did an Instagram live after the finale and said,  “Thank you so much. I’m out with my beautiful third eye. Ye ek spontaneous, instant Instagram live tha for all my fans and followers. Aaj aapke pyaar aur sahyog ki vajah se main Bigg Boss 14 ki winner ban gayi. Thank you so much. Ab main especially announce karke live aaungi. I have so much to share with you all. Special mention to each one of you who believed in me, who showered so much love on me.”

She further thanked Colors and Salman Khan, adding, “I still can’t believe. Main abhi bhi aisi hu. Kya bolu. Shabd nahi hai mere pass vyakhya karne ke liye ki main kitni khush hoon. And I really really really thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for being there for me at every point of time. Aaj main 143 days ke baad bahar aayi hu Bogg Boss ke ghar se. Main abhi bhi yahi soch rahi hu ki yeh ek sapne hai. Aur aap logon ne mere sapne ko meri haqiqat main badal diya hai. You are the best. I’m a fan of my fans. And this is for all my ardent followers and fans ki aap logon ne mujhe iss sapne ko haqiqat main badalne ka sahas aur himmat diya hai.”

Watch Rubina’s Instagram Video here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CLkPkL6pyu3/?utm_source=ig_embed

Rubina Dilaik also took home a cash prize of Rs 36 lakh. Her Husband Abhinav Shukla.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
