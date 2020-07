Rajasthan, 15/7: Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot clarified the fact that he won’t join BJP for political gain. A day after removed from the post of deputy CM of Rajasthan, he clarified that ” “I am still a member of the Congress party, “I am not joining the BJP. I would like to make it clear that I have no plans to join the BJP. ”

Two loyalists of Pilot were also dropped from the state Cabinet.