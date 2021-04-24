Sachin Tendulkar turns 48 , Wishes Pour In

FeaturedTop Storiesଖେଳ
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 146,271,784
    World
    Confirmed: 146,271,784
    Active: 18,789,667
    Recovered: 124,381,996
    Death: 3,100,121
  • USA 32,735,704
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,735,704
    Active: 6,854,582
    Recovered: 25,296,047
    Death: 585,075
  • India 16,610,481
    India
    Confirmed: 16,610,481
    Active: 2,552,935
    Recovered: 13,867,997
    Death: 189,549
  • Brazil 14,238,110
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,238,110
    Active: 1,140,384
    Recovered: 12,711,103
    Death: 386,623
  • Russia 4,744,961
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,744,961
    Active: 266,246
    Recovered: 4,371,214
    Death: 107,501
  • Turkey 4,550,820
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,550,820
    Active: 543,037
    Recovered: 3,970,111
    Death: 37,672
  • UK 4,401,109
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,401,109
    Active: 96,349
    Recovered: 4,177,375
    Death: 127,385
  • Italy 3,935,703
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,935,703
    Active: 465,543
    Recovered: 3,351,461
    Death: 118,699
  • Germany 3,261,764
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,261,764
    Active: 297,528
    Recovered: 2,882,300
    Death: 81,936
  • Pakistan 790,016
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 790,016
    Active: 86,529
    Recovered: 686,488
    Death: 16,999
  • China 90,575
    China
    Confirmed: 90,575
    Active: 305
    Recovered: 85,634
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 24/4: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar regarded by many as the ” God Of Cricket” celebrates his 48th birthday. Virat Kohli,  Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, and Venkatesh Prasad among other cricketers posted their wishes on social media.

Here are some tweets

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.