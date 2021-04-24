Sachin Tendulkar turns 48 , Wishes Pour In

COVID-19 Updates World 146,271,784 World Confirmed: 146,271,784 Active: 18,789,667 Recovered: 124,381,996 Death: 3,100,121

Mumbai, 24/4: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar regarded by many as the ” God Of Cricket” celebrates his 48th birthday. Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, and Venkatesh Prasad among other cricketers posted their wishes on social media.

Here are some tweets

One of the greatest to have ever played the game and an inspiration to many. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2021

Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it.

Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6bl6L5zNtb — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2021

Wishing the legendary master blaster @sachin_rt a very Happy Birthday! Great to see you back and fully recovered! Lots of love and best wishes ❤️🤗 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/7XmFo05Lpv — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2021

6⃣6⃣4⃣ intl. matches

3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ intl. runs

1⃣0⃣0⃣ intl. hundreds

2⃣0⃣1⃣ intl. wickets Here's wishing the legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 #TeamIndia Let's relive that special knock with which he became the first batsman to score an ODI double ton 🎥 👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2021