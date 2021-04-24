Sachin Tendulkar turns 48 , Wishes Pour In

-
World
146,271,784
-
USA
32,735,704
-
India
16,610,481
-
Brazil
14,238,110
-
Russia
4,744,961
-
Turkey
4,550,820
-
UK
4,401,109
-
Italy
3,935,703
-
Germany
3,261,764
-
Pakistan
790,016
-
China
90,575
Mumbai, 24/4: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar regarded by many as the ” God Of Cricket” celebrates his 48th birthday. Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, and Venkatesh Prasad among other cricketers posted their wishes on social media.
Here are some tweets
One of the greatest to have ever played the game and an inspiration to many. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2021
Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it.
Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6bl6L5zNtb
— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2021
Wishing the legendary master blaster @sachin_rt a very Happy Birthday! Great to see you back and fully recovered! Lots of love and best wishes ❤️🤗 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/7XmFo05Lpv
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2021
6⃣6⃣4⃣ intl. matches
3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ intl. runs
1⃣0⃣0⃣ intl. hundreds
2⃣0⃣1⃣ intl. wickets
Here's wishing the legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 #TeamIndia
Let's relive that special knock with which he became the first batsman to score an ODI double ton 🎥 👇
— BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2021
Happy Birthday, Master 🙌🏻
It’s been almost a decade since you quit the sport. Players, fans already realising the achievements & standards you have set and how difficult it is to beat leave alone come close. Living legend in the house 🇮🇳#HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar – @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/NXMyh4EnjP
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2021