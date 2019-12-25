Sachin Tendulkar’s X category security cover withdrawn

Mumbai, 25/12: Legendary cricketer and Bharat Ratna Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar’s X category security cover has been withdrawn though he will have an escort from now on.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray’s security cover has been increased from Y+ to Z citing more public exposure by the threat perception committee.

BJP leader Eknath Khadse’s security cover in Y category with an escort has been reduced. He will no longer have an escort.

Former BJP leader and UP Governor Ram Naik’s security cover has been downgraded from the Z + to X category.