Sachin was out on 190: Steyn

Cape Town, 16/5: South African pacer Dale Steyn revealed that Sachin Tendulkar was out on 190 while recording his first double ton against South Africa. Speaking with James Anderson on Sky Sports podcast Steyn revealed that

“Tendulkar scored the first double hundred in ODI cricket, and it was against us in Gwalior. And I actually remember – I think I got him out lbw when he was about 190 odd. Ian Gould was the umpire, and he gave him not out.

“And I was like, ‘Why, why did you give him not out!? That’s so dead.’ And he was like, ‘Mate, look around – if I gave him out, I won’t make it back to the hotel.’