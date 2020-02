New Delhi,2/2: The Shaheen Bag shooter who was identified as Kapil Gujjar was sent to two-days police remand by a Delhi court. Kapil Gujjar opened fire against the Anti-Citizenship amendment act protestors. Kapil has shot two rounds of bullets against the protestors and chanted “Jai Sri Ram”.

Kapil Gujjar was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat on Sunday.