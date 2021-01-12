Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy Test Positive for Coronavirus

COVID-19 Updates World 91,339,544 World Confirmed: 91,339,544 Active: 24,036,648 Recovered: 65,349,477 Death: 1,953,419

Bangkok, 12/1: Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Both of them are said to be quarantined in a Bangkok hospital. Both the players were set to participate in Thailand Open Tournament on Tuesday.

Badminton Association of India (BAI), in a tweet, said that Saina and Prannoy have been withdrawn from the tournament and have to be isolated at a hospital in Bangkok for a minimum of 10 days.