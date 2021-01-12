Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy Test Positive for Coronavirus

FeaturedBreaking NewsSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 91,339,544
    World
    Confirmed: 91,339,544
    Active: 24,036,648
    Recovered: 65,349,477
    Death: 1,953,419
  • USA 23,143,197
    USA
    Confirmed: 23,143,197
    Active: 9,077,487
    Recovered: 13,680,461
    Death: 385,249
  • India 10,479,913
    India
    Confirmed: 10,479,913
    Active: 217,255
    Recovered: 10,111,294
    Death: 151,364
  • Brazil 8,133,833
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,133,833
    Active: 722,733
    Recovered: 7,207,483
    Death: 203,617
  • Russia 3,425,269
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,425,269
    Active: 562,321
    Recovered: 2,800,675
    Death: 62,273
  • UK 3,118,518
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,118,518
    Active: 1,629,591
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 81,960
  • Turkey 2,336,476
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,336,476
    Active: 105,044
    Recovered: 2,208,451
    Death: 22,981
  • Italy 2,289,021
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,289,021
    Active: 575,979
    Recovered: 1,633,839
    Death: 79,203
  • Germany 1,941,119
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,941,119
    Active: 329,022
    Recovered: 1,570,000
    Death: 42,097
  • Pakistan 506,701
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 506,701
    Active: 34,007
    Recovered: 461,977
    Death: 10,717
  • China 87,591
    China
    Confirmed: 87,591
    Active: 697
    Recovered: 82,260
    Death: 4,634

Bangkok, 12/1: Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Both of them are said to be quarantined in a Bangkok hospital. Both the players were set to participate in Thailand Open Tournament on Tuesday.

Badminton Association of India (BAI), in a tweet, said that Saina and Prannoy have been withdrawn from the tournament and have to be isolated at a hospital in Bangkok for a minimum of 10 days.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.