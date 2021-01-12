ପରୀ ମାମଲା: ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣାଙ୍ଗ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଦାଖଲ ପାଇଁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ

-
WorldConfirmed: 91,339,544Active: 24,036,648Recovered: 65,349,477Death: 1,953,419
USAConfirmed: 23,143,197Active: 9,077,487Recovered: 13,680,461Death: 385,249
IndiaConfirmed: 10,479,913Active: 217,255Recovered: 10,111,294Death: 151,364
BrazilConfirmed: 8,133,833Active: 722,733Recovered: 7,207,483Death: 203,617
RussiaConfirmed: 3,425,269Active: 562,321Recovered: 2,800,675Death: 62,273
UKConfirmed: 3,118,518Active: 1,629,591Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 81,960
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,336,476Active: 105,044Recovered: 2,208,451Death: 22,981
ItalyConfirmed: 2,289,021Active: 575,979Recovered: 1,633,839Death: 79,203
GermanyConfirmed: 1,941,119Active: 329,022Recovered: 1,570,000Death: 42,097
PakistanConfirmed: 506,701Active: 34,007Recovered: 461,977Death: 10,717
ChinaConfirmed: 87,591Active: 697Recovered: 82,260Death: 4,634
କଟକ,୧୨ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବହୁଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ନୟାଗଡ଼ ନାବାଳିକା ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ଓ ହତ୍ୟା ମାମଲାରେ ଆଜି ହାଇକୋର୍ଟରେ ମାମଲାର ଷ୍ଟାଟସ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଦାଖଲ କଲାନି ଏସଆଇଟି । ଗତ ୧୬ରେ ଏସଆଇଟି ଦେଇଥିବା ଷ୍ଟାଟସ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଖୋଲାଗଲା । ଫଳରେ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣାଙ୍ଗ ତଦନ୍ତ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଦାଖଲ ପାଇଁ ଏସଆଇଟିକୁ ଅଧିକ ସମୟ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ହାଇକୋର୍ଟ । ଆସନ୍ତା ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୨୫ ତାରିଖରେ ମାମଲାର ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଶୁଣାଣି ନେଇ ଧାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରାଯାଇଛି ।