Salman Khan to launch his YouTube Channel

Mumbai, 16/4: Bollywood’s Most Eligible Bachelor Salman Khan is set to launch his own YouTube channel soon. This is definitely good news for fans. He will name the channel “Being Salman Khan”. So many fans are looking forward to it. Because everyone wants to know how Salman spends his daily life, what he does in his spare time. He will tell every moment of his life through this channel. The whole country is in a state of boredom, and people are in a state of boredom. That’s why he says he will entertain people through his channel soon.