Salman Khan’s Radhe will Release in theaters on Eid, confirms Bhai Himself

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 19/1: Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Radhe will release on Eid 2021 in theaters. The news is confirmed by Salman Khan himself on his social media accounts on January 19. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was initially supposed to be Salman Khan’s Eid treat to his fans in 2020 but was pushed back due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Salman shared a statement on his social media confirming the news. The statement read, “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners… It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. “In return, I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid… God willing.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
