Sambalpur cop nabbed 4 in ATM cloning racket

Sambalpur, 21/12: Sambalpur police arrested 4 people in interstate ATM cloning racket. Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said two skimming devices, 34 cloned ATM cards, one laptop, one cloning device, one ATM one cloning device, one ATM card insert slot, Rs 1.46 lakh recovered from their possession. They are targetting people with little familiarity with the ATM.

The accused are identified as Rajesh Prasad Singh, 37, Swadhin Bohidar, 27, Sourav Kumar, Sashi Bhusan Kumar, alias Chulbul, 25. Two people one of which is said to be mastermind is still at large.