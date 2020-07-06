Sambit Patra donates his plasma

New Delhi, 6/7: BJP’s spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra, who recovered from the deadly Coronavirus last month, has donated his plasma for the treatment of Coronavirus. Patra was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

Patra took to twitter to share the news “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have given party workers the mantra of ‘seva bhav’ (service). Inspired by it, I took blessings of our president J P Nadda and donated plasma today. Request all those who suffered from COVID and have regained fitness to donate plasma,”