Samsung launched new midrange smartphone Galaxy A21

New Delhi,10/4: Samsung has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A21. The company has launched the phone in only one variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Similarly, the phone is only available in Black Color option. The uniqueness of this smartphone is its quad-camera. Now it is only launched in the United States. It is priced at Rs 18,900 in Indian currency. The company did not say when it would be launched in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A21 has a 6.5-inch HD + Infinity O display. Although its display is not weightless, its weights are quite thin. Speaking of the processor, it comes with a Media Tech Helio P35 processor. It has a 4,000mAh battery.

It has four rear cameras with 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP for photography. It has a 13 MP front camera for selfies.

In addition, a fingerprint scanner is provided on the back of the Galaxy A21. The phone comes with a 15W fast charging port and a 4,000mAh battery.