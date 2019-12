New Delhi, 25/12: Tennis star Sania Mirza returned to the Indian Fed Cup team on Tuesday after four years. Sania has a baby boy during her sabbatical.She was named in the five-member squad, which features country’s top singles player Ankita Raina and Riya Bhatia (379), Rutuja Bhosale (466) and Karman Kaur Thandi (568). Vishal Uppal will be the non-playing captain of the team. Sania won 6 grand slams including 3 mix doubles title and achieved number 1 spot.