Sashi Tharoor wins Sahitya Akademi awards 2019

Veteran Congress leader, notable writer, and MP from Thiruvananthapuram Sashi Tharoor won the Sahitya Akademi award 2019. He is rewarded for his book An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India. this book was published in 2016. Tharoor got this award in the English language creative non-fiction category. this book is all about, the exploitation of British colonial forces during their period in India.

Tharoor is also famous for his books Why I Am A Hindu, Paradoxical Prime Minister and Inglorious Empire.