Satyameva Jayate 2 to release in Eid 2021

John Abraham took to social media to share the poster of Satyameva Jayate 2. The movie is scheduled to release on Eid 2021.
Sharing it, he wrote: “Jis Desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan Khoon Bhi Tiranga hai! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on 12th May, EID 2021 (In the land where mother Ganga flows, even blood is colored in the shades of the tricolor).”
