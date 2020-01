Saudi Arabia, 22/1: In a sensational claim, it is reported that Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman hacked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo’s mobile and gained access to his private information.

According to reports, Bezo’s phone was hacked by the Saudi government on May 1, 2018. It is claimed that Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman sent a malicious WhatsApp video file to infiltrate Bezos’ phone.

However, the Saudi Arabian government rejected the claims of hacking Jeff Bezo’s mobile.