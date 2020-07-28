SBI launched ” SBI Pension Seva” website, Check the benefits and how to register

Indian banks continue to make some announcements in the interest of customers. The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest state-owned bank, has also introduced a special facility. The bank has launched a website ‘SBI Pension Service’ for pensioners who have pension accounts.

Service available in the website

Download of Arrear calculation sheets

– Download of Pension slip/Form 16

– Pension Profile Details

– Investment-related details

– Life Certificate status

– Transactions Details

Here are benefits provided to pensioners

– SMS alert on mobile phone with pension payment details.

– Pension slip through email/pension paying branch.

– Facility to submit life certificates at any branch of State Bank of India.

-JeevanPramaan facility available at branches.

– Senior Citizen Savings Scheme(SCSS)

– EPPO provision for Defence/Railway/CPAO/Rajasthan pensioners

Details of how to register

– Create a User-ID (with min 5 characters)

– Now, enter your pension account number

– Enter Your Date of Birth

– Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch

– Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch

– Enter a new password, then confirm password