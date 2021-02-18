SC Dismisses sexual harassment case against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

-
WorldConfirmed: 110,472,190Active: 22,654,704Recovered: 85,375,425Death: 2,442,061
USAConfirmed: 28,453,526Active: 9,354,485Recovered: 18,596,497Death: 502,544
IndiaConfirmed: 10,950,201Active: 137,318Recovered: 10,656,845Death: 156,038
BrazilConfirmed: 9,979,276Active: 786,648Recovered: 8,950,450Death: 242,178
RussiaConfirmed: 4,125,598Active: 382,360Recovered: 3,661,312Death: 81,926
UKConfirmed: 4,071,185Active: 1,669,549Recovered: 2,282,703Death: 118,933
ItalyConfirmed: 2,751,657Active: 388,864Recovered: 2,268,253Death: 94,540
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,609,359Active: 84,788Recovered: 2,496,833Death: 27,738
GermanyConfirmed: 2,362,364Active: 129,390Recovered: 2,165,900Death: 67,074
PakistanConfirmed: 567,261Active: 24,176Recovered: 530,597Death: 12,488
ChinaConfirmed: 89,806Active: 520Recovered: 84,650Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 18/2: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the sexual harassment case against ex-Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The apex court said that former top court judge AK Patnaik’s committee report has pointed out that a conspiracy to level sexual harassment charges against former CJI cannot be ruled out.
A bench comprising Justices SK Kaul, A.S. Bopanna, and V.Ramasubramanian hinted at a bigger conspiracy against the former CJI.
The bench also noted that two years have passed and it is unlikely that there is any possibility that electronic evidence can be recovered.
“There is no requirement to keep the case going on”, said the bench after closing the case.