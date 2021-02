SC Dismisses sexual harassment case against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

COVID-19 Updates World 110,472,190 World Confirmed: 110,472,190 Active: 22,654,704 Recovered: 85,375,425 Death: 2,442,061

New Delhi, 18/2: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the sexual harassment case against ex-Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The apex court said that former top court judge AK Patnaik’s committee report has pointed out that a conspiracy to level sexual harassment charges against former CJI cannot be ruled out.

A bench comprising Justices SK Kaul, A.S. Bopanna, and V.Ramasubramanian hinted at a bigger conspiracy against the former CJI.

The bench also noted that two years have passed and it is unlikely that there is any possibility that electronic evidence can be recovered.

“There is no requirement to keep the case going on”, said the bench after closing the case.