Batsman dies during a live Cricket Match, Video Goes Viral. Watch the Viral Video here!

-
World
110,520,535
WorldConfirmed: 110,520,535Active: 22,659,747Recovered: 85,417,843Death: 2,442,945
-
USA
28,453,526
USAConfirmed: 28,453,526Active: 9,354,485Recovered: 18,596,497Death: 502,544
-
India
10,950,201
IndiaConfirmed: 10,950,201Active: 137,318Recovered: 10,656,845Death: 156,038
-
Brazil
9,979,276
BrazilConfirmed: 9,979,276Active: 786,648Recovered: 8,950,450Death: 242,178
-
Russia
4,125,598
RussiaConfirmed: 4,125,598Active: 382,360Recovered: 3,661,312Death: 81,926
-
UK
4,071,185
UKConfirmed: 4,071,185Active: 1,669,549Recovered: 2,282,703Death: 118,933
-
Italy
2,751,657
ItalyConfirmed: 2,751,657Active: 388,864Recovered: 2,268,253Death: 94,540
-
Turkey
2,609,359
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,609,359Active: 84,788Recovered: 2,496,833Death: 27,738
-
Germany
2,362,364
GermanyConfirmed: 2,362,364Active: 129,390Recovered: 2,165,900Death: 67,074
-
Pakistan
567,261
PakistanConfirmed: 567,261Active: 24,176Recovered: 530,597Death: 12,488
-
China
89,806
ChinaConfirmed: 89,806Active: 520Recovered: 84,650Death: 4,636
Pune, 18/2: A batsman in Pune, Maharashtra died after suffering a heart attack during a local cricket tournament. The match was on at Junnar city when the batsman, who was at the non-striker’s end, collapsed suddenly after a heart attack.
The video of the tragic incident has gone viral on the internet.
फलंदाजी करताना मैदानावरच आला हार्ट अटॅक… पुणे जिल्ह्यातील स्थानिक क्रिकेटपटूचा उपचारापुर्वीच मृत्यू… अंगावर काटा आणणारा व्हायरल व्हिडिओ… pic.twitter.com/fHuvTSygrb
— Pranali Kodre (@Pranali_k18) February 17, 2021
The batsman hasn’t been identified yet.