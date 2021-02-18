Batsman dies during a live Cricket Match, Video Goes Viral. Watch the Viral Video here!

Pune, 18/2: A batsman in Pune, Maharashtra died after suffering a heart attack during a local cricket tournament. The match was on at Junnar city when the batsman, who was at the non-striker’s end, collapsed suddenly after a heart attack.

The video of the tragic incident has gone viral on the internet.

The batsman hasn’t been identified yet.