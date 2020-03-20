SC & ST hostel closed

Bhubaneswar, 20/3: The coronavirus infection, caused by China, is spreading around the world. As the number of cases in India continues to rise, two cases of coronavirus have been reported in Odisha. This has created an atmosphere of fear in the state. The state government has been cracking down on the issue. In this regard, it has been decided to close the hostels of all S‌C / S‌T children. The departmental secretary has ordered the closure of the hostel from March 25. The hostel has been closed from March 25 to June 16. On the other hand, it has been decided to provide advance stipends to the children as the hostel is closed. A 3-month advance stipend will be available in cash. It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Hussein.