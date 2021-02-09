SC stays arrest of Shashi Tharoor and Six others in Sedition case

New Delhi, 9/2: The Supreme Court of India stayed the arrest of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six senior journalists in a sedition case related to sharing unconfirmed news on the Republic day violence. The journalists named in the case are Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Mrinal Pande, and Anant Nath. An unidentified person was also named in the FIR.

An FIR was registered against them for allegedly sharing unconfirmed news on the death of a protester after violence broke out in Delhi on Republic Day during the tractor rally.

The court’s order came as a big sigh of relief for Tharoor and others who were booked by the Noida police for sedition.

An FIR against them was registered at the Sector 20 police station on a resident’s complaint who alleged that “digital broadcast” and “social media posts” by these people led to the violence in Delhi during the tractor rally on Republic Day.