Bhubaneswar,30/6: All the educational institutes will remain shut until August 31 in Odisha. Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy announced this in a press briefing while announcing the guidelines for Unlock-2.0. The educational institute may open without students. The film halls, temples to be remain shut. You can order parcels from the restaurant. The night curfew will be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM. The weekend shutdown will be imposed in 10 districts including Khurda and Cuttack.