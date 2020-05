Mumbai, 5/5: Mumbai police have informed that section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Mumbai till May 17 to curb the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. That means the movement of all non-essential services between 8 PM to 7 AM is strictly prohibited. But the movement of vehicles for medical service including all essential services will be allowed. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India by the COVID-19 outbreak.