Sensex declines over 1,700 points to close below 30,000; Nifty under 8,500

Mumbai, 18/3: Share market is heavily affected by the rise of pandemic coronavirus.

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 1,700 points on Wednesday as global markets continued their downward spiral amid novel coronavirus scare.

In a highly volatile session, Sensex opened over 500 points in but went down after that. Nifty too opened up by 150 points but could not hold on to early gains.