Serum Institute Of India which based on Pune claimed to have developed an automated COVID-test Kit which can test 32 tests per hour. This kit is developed to minimize human interaction. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said that increasing the testing rate is the need of the hour. This machine can also be used to test for other ailments. Private labs will be paying Rs 1000for every test and the general public will be playing rs 2500 for each test.