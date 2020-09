Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma is injured during practice. In such a situation, he will not be able to play today’s match. It is being said that due to injuries, he may be out of several matches of IPL in the coming days. Tonight, in the second match of the IPL, the Delhi Capitals face the Kings XI Punjab (Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab). According to reports Ishant has received back injury. However, no official statement has been issued for his injuries towards Delhi at the moment.