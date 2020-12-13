Setback for Republic Tv, CEO arrested in fake TRP ratings scam.
Republic Tv CEO Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested in Mumbai in fake TRP rating scam on Sunday.
Mumbai,13/12: Republic Tv CEO Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by Mumbai police in fake trp ratings scam. He is the 13th person to be arrested in the scam so far. The arrest of the top executive came less than a week after the Supreme Court turned down a plea from ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for the group and its employees.
This petition is ambitious in nature. You want Maharashtra police not to arrest any employee and transfer the cases to CBI. You better withdraw this,” Justice DY Chandrachud had told the Group, which had accused the Maharashtra Police of “hounding” the media house, its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, and its employees.
The Mumbai Police had filed a First Information Report on October 6 and started investigations following a complaint filed by Nitin Deokar, an official of Hansa Research