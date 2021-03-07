Shahid Afridi’s daughter to get Engaged to Cricketer Shaheen Afridi

-
Lahore, 7/3: According to reports Pakistani young fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to get engaged to former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter Aqsa.
According to several reports in Pakistan’s local media, Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan had sent a proposal to Shahid Afridi’s family for the same and it has indeed been accepted. However, Shahid’s family has not formally announced the engagement since Shaheen is busy playing cricket and Aqsa is still completing her education.
According to both families, the engagement will be formalized soon with the wedding to take place in two years’ time from now.