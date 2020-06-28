Shahrukh Khan completed 28 years in Bollywood

Shahrukh Khan, who is called the king of Hindi cinema, has completed 28 years in the film industry. On this special occasion, Shahrukh Khan took to his Instagram today and remembered his special journey. He also shared a picture of himself with the post.

Shahrukh Khan wrote on Instagram, “Don’t know when my passion became my motive, and then it turned into my profession. Thank you all for giving me the right to entertain you for so many years. More than my professionalism, I agree I will serve you for many more years through my passion. 28 years and counting are going on. And thank you Gauri Khan for capturing this moment. “