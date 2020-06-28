Shahrukh Khan completed 28 years in Bollywood

Shahrukh Khan, who is called the king of Hindi cinema, has completed 28 years in the film industry. On this special occasion, Shahrukh Khan took to his Instagram today and remembered his special journey. He also shared a picture of himself with the post.
Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. 28 years and counting… and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment.
