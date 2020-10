Shame : Two minor girls from Baran gang-raped for 3 days

Rajasthan, 1/10 (NR): In a shocking development, two minor girls from Baran of Rajasthan were gang-raped for 3 days. However, the police claimed that the girls denied rape allegations.

This development occurred amidst the outrage of gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh rocked the entire nation.