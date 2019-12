Maharastra, 31/12: NCP chief and veteran leader Sharad Pawar has extended his supportive hand to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee in her stand against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. He expressed his solidarity and like-mindedness in this regard.

Mamta has been fighting for the revocation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC and she remained adamant in the fact that she will never implement NRC until her death.